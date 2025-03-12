Malaysian Ringgits to Pakistani rupees rate unchanged today on March 12

KARACHI – The exchange rate for Malaysian Ringgits in open market of Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs62.18 while it is being sold for Rs62.78 on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

The MYR to PKR exchange rate remains in top searches as a significant number of overseas Pakistani workers live there for jobs. Additionally, it holds significant importance due to strong trade relations between the two countries.

There are an estimated 160,000 Pakistani nationals residing in Malaysia, belonging to various walks of life. Over 3800 Pakistani students are studying in higher education institutes in Malaysia, making Pakistan the 3rd largest source of international students in Malaysia.

Pakistan is also one of the major workforce source countries for Malaysia in various key sectors including plantation, construction, manufacturing, agriculture and services etc.

MYR to PKR Exchange Rate Today

The latest exchange rate of Malaysian Ringgit in Pakistan stands at Rs62.18. People can exchange the 1,000 MYRs for Rs62,180.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade has gained momentum over the past few years and was recorded at US$ 1.5 billion in 2023-24. Pakistan’s major exports to Malaysia include rice, condensate oil, onions, potatoes, home textile, corn, seafood, and meat, whereas chief imports include palm oil and its products, petroleum, LNG, computers and laptops, nonwoven wadding, and fiber board etc.