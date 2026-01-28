Dubai announces world’s first gold road with launch of new Gold District

Dubai has announced the construction of the world’s first gold road.

The Dubai government has officially inaugurated a new Gold District, where the world’s first “Gold Street” is expected to be launched soon.

According to the Dubai government, the Gold District will become a new tourist attraction. The project’s plans and designs will be unveiled in phases, and a new complex will be built featuring more than 1,000 gold retailers.

The government added that retail, wholesale, and investment activities will be brought together at one location, with the entire value chain of gold and jewelry consolidated under one roof.

In this regard, Emirati officials stated that gold is a symbol of Dubai’s prestige and its rich commercial heritage.