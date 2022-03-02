Biden promises punishment for Putin as Russia steps up attacks on key Ukrainian cities

WASHINGTON/KYIV – US President Joe Biden, in his first State of the Union address, said Vladimir Putin 'badly miscalculated' invasion plan saying Moscow will face economic and diplomatic isolation for invading neighboring state.

Expressing solidarity with war-hit Ukraine, Biden called the Russian leader a ‘dictator’ and warned that the invasion will leave Kremlin weaker.

The Democratic Party leader announced to cut Russia’s access to technology to weaken its economic strength and weaken its military for years to come.

He also announced that Washington will close its airspace to Russian airlines, following the lead of more than a dozen European countries as he acknowledged the courage and resilience of the Ukrainians, saying they faced a vicious barrage of missiles in key regions.

Happening Now: President Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. https://t.co/WiD8XxdvHk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 2, 2022

US President said Putin may surround Ukraine’s capital with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Ukrainians. Putin will never weaken the resolve of the free world, he added.

Putin reckon to roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over however he met an unimaginable wall of strength, Biden said in his speech to Congress on Tuesday.

Russian army close in on Ukraine's capital as death toll rises

Reports in international media said a 40-mile-long Russian military convoy approaching Ukraine's capital of Kyiv as authorities as deadly attacks continued.

Russian armed forces advance on the ground as Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, was hit by intense shelling. At least 136 civilians had been killed by the Russian army, including 14 children.

US and allies to respond to Russia’s military ... 08:05 PM | 24 Feb, 2022 WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Putin has chosen a premeditated war in Ukraine ...

Meanwhile, more countries and global firms are taking steps to punish Kremlin for the invasion.