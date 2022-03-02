PM Imran Khan hails FBR for achieving tax collection target

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) successfully achieved a tax collection target for February of Rs441 billion.

Taking it to Twitter, Khan said that the federal tax-collecting agency has successfully knocked down the February revenue target of Rs. 441 billion, posting robust growth of 28.5 per cent, and up to the monthly growth of over 30 per cent.

FBR has successfully knocked down Feb revenue target of Rs. 441 billion, posting robust growth of 28.5 percent, and up to the month growth of over 30 percent. Because of this performance of FBR we are able to subsidise petrol, diesel and electricity and give relief to our people. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 2, 2022

“Because of this performance of Federal Board of Revenue, we are able to subsidise petrol, diesel and electricity and give relief to our people,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

Khan maintained that relief was given to Pakistanis in terms of reduction in power tariff and petrol as the country now has more money.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a reduction in petrol and diesel prices up to Rs10 per litre besides bringing down the electricity tariff up to Rs5 per unit.

The premier also unveiled a relief package for the nationals including the reduction in petrol prices, power tariff, tax exemptions for the IT sector and others.