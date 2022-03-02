Pakistani-American named as senior advisor to New York mayor for the first time in history
Web Desk
12:26 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
Pakistani-American named as senior advisor to New York mayor for the first time in history
Source: Pakistan Consulate General New York_Twitter
Share

NEW YORK – Ahsan Chugtai, a noted socio-political figure in the most populous city in the United States, has been nominated as Senior Advisor on South Asia and Muslim Affairs by the New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Pakistan Consulate General New York also shared the proud moment on official Twitter saying Chughtai has been one of the close and long old associates of the Mayor for the past two decades. It also added, “Our vibrant Pakistani community excelling yet again.”

Chugtai, after being honored, has taken the charge. He thanked the Mayor for his trust and pledged he would do his best to meet his expectations.

Despite frosty ties between Pakistan and United States under the Biden-led administration, many Pakistani-born Americans were picked for the coveted roles.

Pakistani-American Ali Zaidi makes it to Biden's ... 04:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2020

WASHINGTON – Ali Zaidi has been announced as 'deputy White House Climate Coordinator' among the key members of ...

Pakistan-born Ali Zaidi was earlier named as deputy White House Climate Coordinator. He previously helped in drafting the Obama-Biden administration’s climate change plan and helped negotiate the Paris Climate Agreement. 

Lina Khan was also named as chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission. The educationist at Columbia Law School was named in charge of one of two agencies responsible for policing competition in the US.

Pakistani origin Lina Khan named top federal ... 01:33 PM | 17 Jun, 2021

WASHINGTON – United States President Joe Biden has named Pakistani-origin Lina Khan, a Big Tech critic, as the ...

More From This Category
Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs9,400
02:04 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
PM Imran Khan hails FBR for achieving tax ...
11:51 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
Biden promises punishment for Putin as Russia ...
11:26 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
Uzbek president due in Pakistan on official visit
10:49 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
Pakistani court declares marriages under 18 ...
10:21 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
Army Chief appreciates troops’ operational ...
09:49 AM | 2 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Leading US studios stop release of movies in Russia over Ukraine invasion
10:35 PM | 1 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr