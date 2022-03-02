Pakistani-American named as senior advisor to New York mayor for the first time in history

NEW YORK – Ahsan Chugtai, a noted socio-political figure in the most populous city in the United States, has been nominated as Senior Advisor on South Asia and Muslim Affairs by the New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Pakistan Consulate General New York also shared the proud moment on official Twitter saying Chughtai has been one of the close and long old associates of the Mayor for the past two decades. It also added, “Our vibrant Pakistani community excelling yet again.”

Proud moment as Ahsan Chugtai nominated the first ever Pakistani American as @NYCMayor Senior Advisor on South Asia and Muslim Affairs. Our vibrant Pakistani community excelling yet again !#Pakistani #Trending pic.twitter.com/wG06tuc9fI — Pakistan Consulate General New York (@PakinNewYork) March 1, 2022

Chugtai, after being honored, has taken the charge. He thanked the Mayor for his trust and pledged he would do his best to meet his expectations.

Despite frosty ties between Pakistan and United States under the Biden-led administration, many Pakistani-born Americans were picked for the coveted roles.

Pakistani-American Ali Zaidi makes it to Biden's ... 04:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2020 WASHINGTON – Ali Zaidi has been announced as 'deputy White House Climate Coordinator' among the key members of ...

Pakistan-born Ali Zaidi was earlier named as deputy White House Climate Coordinator. He previously helped in drafting the Obama-Biden administration’s climate change plan and helped negotiate the Paris Climate Agreement.

Lina Khan was also named as chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission. The educationist at Columbia Law School was named in charge of one of two agencies responsible for policing competition in the US.