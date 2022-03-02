Benaud-Qadir Trophy introduced for historic Pakistan-Australia Test series

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Wednesday unveiled the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, which has been named after cricket greats of both countries, at the Pindi Cricket Stadium for historic Test series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket Australia announced the introduction of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy to celebrate Aussies’ first Test series in the South Asian country in 24 years.

The first test the three match series will commence in Rawalpindi on Friday (March) while the third game will be played in Lahore where the Benaud-Qadir Trophy will be presented to the winning side.

Benaud and Qadir were two skilful, distinguished and immensely respected cricketers of different eras, who served the game with honour, pride and distinction. Benaud got wrist-spin bowling noticed and recognised as an attacking and wicket-taking option, an art that was subsequently taken to the next level by Qadir with some incredible performances against high-quality batters at a time when express fast bowlers were ruling the roost, said PCB in a statement.

Benaud captained Australia on the team’s first full tour to Pakistan in 1959 and won the series 2-0, while Qadir played in 11 Tests against Australia in which he took 45 wickets, including 33 wickets in two three-Test series in 1982 and 1988 against Kim Hughes and Allan Border’s sides, respectively.

Individually, in 63 Tests from 1952 to 1964, Benaud took 248 wickets, whereas Qadir took to Test cricket in 1977 and finished in 1990 with 236 wickets in 67 Tests. For their respective heroics, achievements and accomplishments, Benaud was inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009, while Qadir was included in the PCB Hall of Fame in 2021.

While praising Benuaud and Abdul Qadir, PCB Chief Executive Officer Faisal Hasnain said that the two legends of the game remain a flavour of all eras and ages as their contributions towards cricket in general and wrist-spin bowling in particular are second to none.

“The launch of Benaud-Qadir Trophy is a joint-initiative of the PCB and CA that clearly demonstrates the strong and cordial relationship between the two cricket boards. The PCB looks forward to working very closely with the CA in the years to come,” he added.

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley termed the upcoming series historic occasion with Australia touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

“Given that context, it is fitting that we can honour two genuine legends of the game, Richie Benaud and Abdul Qadir, by inaugurating a trophy the two sides will play for with those legendary names on it.”

Australia men’s captain Pat Cummins said, “To be able to compete for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy for the first time is a huge honour. As current players, we really are standing on the shoulders of these greats of the past who helped to grow and popularize the game in years gone by, and if my team can collect that trophy at the end of this series then it really would be the perfect end to the Test part of this historic tour.”

Pakistan captain Babar Azam: “The game is today healthy, wealthy and strong because of such individuals and their legacy, as such, we must always recognise and acknowledge their contributions and services.

“We have our sights firmly on the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, both the sides will have to bring out their very best during this series as this promises to be a really competitive contest. This series will significantly enhance the quality of Test cricket, which cricket fans inside the venues and world-over can thoroughly enjoy.

“I am honoured that I will be leading the Pakistan team in the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, we will try and give performances that will be a tribute to these two legends who will always remain legends of the game.”

Before the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, Pakistan and Australia have played 25 Test series with Australia winning 13 and Pakistan winning seven.

When Pakistan last hosted Australia in 1998, Mark Taylor’s side won the series 1-0, while Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men won 1-0 in Pakistan’s last home series in the United Arab Emirates in 2018. The last Test series between the two sides was played in Australia in 2019, which was won 2-0 by Australia.