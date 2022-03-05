'All suspects identified' as death toll in Peshawar mosque bombing reaches 62
Share
PESHAWAR – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday that all suspects in the Peshawar mosque suicide attack, which has so far claimed 62 lives, had been identified.
In a video message on Twitter, the minister said that all the three suspects have been identified by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and investigation agency, adding that they will be arrested in two or three days.
اسلام آباد :5 مارچ 2022— Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) March 5, 2022
وفاقی وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید احمد کا ملکی و سیاسی صورتحال پر ویڈیو پیغام جاری@ImranKhanPTI @PakPMO
( ایڈمن پوسٹ) pic.twitter.com/miaqQlDMex
An official of the Lady Reading Hospital said that five more injured died, taking the death toll in the case to 62. He said that 37 patients are currently under treatment at the medical facility, out of which six are also in the critical condition.
The explosion took place in the congested Qissa Khawani market as people were offering Friday prayers at imambargah Kucha-e-Risaldar.
The authorities did not confirm who could be behind the suicide attack and no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, and other political figures condemned the Peshawar blast.
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- KP chief minister's aide says network behind Peshawar bombing ...07:01 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
-
-
-
- PM Imran Khan mourns death of Australian cricket icon Shane Warne04:30 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
-
- Are Aamir Liaquat, Dania Shah hosting Ramazan transmission this year?04:00 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
- Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar and other celebs condemn Peshawar blast, ...03:01 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021