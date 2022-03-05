Pakistan, Australia teams pay tribute to spin legend Shane Warne at Pindi Stadium
The former cricketer will receive a state funeral
RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan and Australian teams on Saturday paid tribute to the legendary spinner Shane Warne, who died of heart attack a day earlier in Thailand, before resuming first Test match at Pindi Cricket Stadium.
The players adopted a minute-long silence, besides wearing black armbands to pay homage to the player.
The spectators in the stands also stood in respect.
One-minute silence observed in Pindi Stadium for Peshawar victims and Shane Warne. #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/5vIspAVmyr— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 5, 2022
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed sadness over the demise of the cricket legend, adding that Warne will receive a state funeral.
“He was one of our nation's greatest characters,” Morrison said.
The 52-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday while being in Thailand.
“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests a privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course,” his family said in a statement.
Forever in our hearts. Shane Warne played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in 1994. #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/CovHAZATcd— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 5, 2022
Cricketers from all over the world mourned the death of Warne -- the greatest leg-spinner of all-time.
