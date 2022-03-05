PM Imran Khan mourns death of Australian cricket icon Shane Warne

ISLAMABAD – The death of Australia’s finest leg-spinner Shane Warne has left the cricket world in mourning including Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan, a charismatic all-rounder of his generation, on Saturday (today) expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Shane Warne who passed away at the age of 52 from a suspected cardiac arrest.

Taking to his official Twitter, the premier wrote: “Saddened to learn of the sudden passing of cricketer Shane Warne, a bowling genius who took the art of leg spin to new heights.”

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 5, 2022

“He will be missed across the cricketing world,” Khan wrote in his condolence message.

The cricketer-turned-politician, who led Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup triumph, earlier condoled the death of legendary Aussie player Rod Marsh.

Shane Warne, who represented Australia from 1992 to 2007, passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 52 in Thailand.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne’s management said in a statement.

The spin-bowling great appeared in 145 Test matches for the Australian team, while he had taken 708 wickets in the longest format of the game. He had also represented Australia in 194 One Day Internationals and taken 293 wickets.

Hours before his death Warne had tweeted on the demise of former Australian legend Rod Marsh.

World leaders, athletes, and celebrities were shocked by Warne’s death, as many took to social media to pay tribute to one of our greatest cricketers of all time.