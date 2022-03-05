Are Aamir Liaquat, Dania Shah hosting Ramazan transmission this year?
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
Are Aamir Liaquat, Dania Shah hosting Ramazan transmission this year?
Caption:
Source: @iamaamirliaquat (Instagram)
Are Aamir Liaquat, Dania Shah hosting Ramazan transmission this year?
Are Aamir Liaquat, Dania Shah hosting Ramazan transmission this year?
Are Aamir Liaquat, Dania Shah hosting Ramazan transmission this year?
Share

PTI leader and famous TV personality Aamir Liaquat and his new bride Syeda Dania Shah have been making headlines ever since announcement of their marriage.

Despite massive backlash and severe trolling on social media, Aamir and Dania continue to get the population fixated on their actions.

This time around, Aamir and Dania shared a news story showing they are going to feature in a Ramazan transmission this year.

The news comes after Aamir and his 18-year-old wife entertained the audience with a plethora of TikTok videos.

However, the keyboard warriors have reacted to the news and spewed mean comments. They called out the channels that give him the opportunity to host the Ramazan transmission.

In a Facebook post some days ago, Aamir deemed the reports “completely false” and stated that Dania is a housewife and she will not do any transmission. 

Earlier, Aamir announced that he tied the knot with Dania after his second wife Syeda Tuba confirmed that she had taken divorce from him.

He shared pictures and videos with his new bride. "I would like to request all of my well-wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn," he said in his appeal.

‘Jab We Met’ — Aamir Liaquat tells how he ... 01:44 AM | 16 Feb, 2022

How to steal the limelight! Nobody knows this better than Dr Aamir Liaquat Husain. Whenever the social media storm ...

More From This Category
Mehwish Hayat is an overrated actress, says ...
05:55 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
BTS sets new social media Guinness World Records
04:34 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar and other celebs condemn ...
03:01 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
Veteran Pakistani actor Masood Akhtar passes away
10:48 AM | 5 Mar, 2022
Shehzeen Rahat looks stunning on her Baraat ...
06:50 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
'Pasoori' hitmaker Shae Gill discusses success ...
09:19 PM | 4 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat is an overrated actress, says Farooq Sattar
05:55 PM | 5 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr