Are Aamir Liaquat, Dania Shah hosting Ramazan transmission this year?

PTI leader and famous TV personality Aamir Liaquat and his new bride Syeda Dania Shah have been making headlines ever since announcement of their marriage.

Despite massive backlash and severe trolling on social media, Aamir and Dania continue to get the population fixated on their actions.

This time around, Aamir and Dania shared a news story showing they are going to feature in a Ramazan transmission this year.

The news comes after Aamir and his 18-year-old wife entertained the audience with a plethora of TikTok videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Liaquat Husain (@iamaamirliaquat)

However, the keyboard warriors have reacted to the news and spewed mean comments. They called out the channels that give him the opportunity to host the Ramazan transmission.

In a Facebook post some days ago, Aamir deemed the reports “completely false” and stated that Dania is a housewife and she will not do any transmission.

Earlier, Aamir announced that he tied the knot with Dania after his second wife Syeda Tuba confirmed that she had taken divorce from him.

He shared pictures and videos with his new bride. "I would like to request all of my well-wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn," he said in his appeal.