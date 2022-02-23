Meera and Sangeeta bring back old Lollywood charm with killer dance moves
Share
Veteran Lollywood divas Meera and Sangeeta are reminiscing golden days from the past and the recent viral clip is proof of their friendship bond.
Leaving the netizens gushing, the gorgeous ladies were recently spotted together in an adorable interaction despite the prevalent stereotypes that duo can never be civil let alone share a friendship bond.
In the aforementioned video, Meera and Sangeeta flaunt their sizzling dance moves.
View this post on Instagram
Channelling classic glamour, the two beautiful ladies groove to the beats in true Lollywood signature style, leaving admirers nostalgic.
Sangeeta, 64, is a popular Pakistani film actress, filmmaker and director of television drama serials.
Moreover, the Baaji star and Sangeeta are two iconic superstars of the Pakistani film industry who have undoubtedly ruled the industry.
Meera surprises Resham with a belated Valentine's ... 02:00 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
Veteran Lollywood divas Meera and Resham are two iconic superstars of the Pakistani film industry who have undoubtedly ...
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Three PTI MNAs offered bribe to support no-confidence motion against ...06:24 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
-
- How realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm chipset redefines gaming05:42 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- Nora Fatehi sets internet on fire with sizzling dance moves at Dubai ...04:50 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- Ethiopia to open embassy in Pakistan amid growing ties04:12 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
-
- Hira Mani's hilarious banter with sons wins hearts03:35 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
-
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022