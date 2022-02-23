Meera and Sangeeta bring back old Lollywood charm with killer dance moves
06:00 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
Meera and Sangeeta bring back old Lollywood charm with killer dance moves
Veteran Lollywood divas Meera and Sangeeta are reminiscing golden days from the past and the recent viral clip is proof of their friendship bond.

Leaving the netizens gushing, the gorgeous ladies were recently spotted together in an adorable interaction despite the prevalent stereotypes that duo can never be civil let alone share a friendship bond.

In the aforementioned video, Meera and Sangeeta flaunt their sizzling dance moves.

Channelling classic glamour, the two beautiful ladies groove to the beats in true Lollywood signature style, leaving admirers nostalgic.

Sangeeta, 64, is a popular Pakistani film actress, filmmaker and director of television drama serials.

Moreover, the Baaji star and Sangeeta are two iconic superstars of the Pakistani film industry who have undoubtedly ruled the industry.

