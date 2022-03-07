Is Feroze Khan drinking alcohol at party in viral video?
Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to the drama fraternity and in a short span of time, he has established himself as the chocolate hero of the industry.
However, with fame comes severe public scrutiny and this time around, the Khaani star has been embroiled into a controversy after his video of seemingly ‘drinking alcohol' stormed the internet.
In the aforementioned video, the Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 actor can be spotted drinking something from a wrapped bottle. The keyboard warriors were quick to react to Khan's video.
View this post on Instagram
The majority of netizens directed unsolicited opinions towards Feroze Khan. The moral brigade made sure to degrade Feroze's choices as they shamed him for drinking and setting a wrong precedent.
On the work front, Feroze Khan's performance in the popular drama serial Aye Musht-E-Khaak has been highly lauded by the audience while the problematic storyline has drawn endless criticism.
View this post on Instagram
