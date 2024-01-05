Zaviyar Naumaan sets the stage on fire with killer dance moves at recent wedding

Lollywood hearttrob, Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz has seamlessly followed in his father's footsteps. With an inherent flair for the dramatic arts, he has carved his niche in the drama industry, captivating audiences with his acting prowess and charming persona.

In the midst of Pakistan's official wedding season, the Ijaz family graced a family friend's joyous occasion, proving that even the most influential figures partake in the celebratory fervour. The wedding ambience set the stage for an enchanting display of festivities.

Zaviyar, displaying his multifaceted talents, took the opportunity to showcase his dancing prowess. Clad in a traditional kurta, he moved with grace and enthusiasm to the beats of various songs, creating a lively and captivating atmosphere.

Here's how fans reacted to the viral video:

His mother Rabia Nauman was also present and she looked ethereal at the event.