Search

WorldViral

Narendra Modi takes a dip in the Arabian Sea 

Web Desk
08:13 PM | 5 Jan, 2024
Narendra Modi takes a dip in the Arabian Sea 
Source: Twitter

While visiting Lakshadweep, the smallest Union Territory in India, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hand at snorkelling. 

Modi encouraged adventure seekers to put the location high on their list of places to see, while posting images of fish and corals.

“For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling – what an exhilarating experience it was,” the prime minister posted on X on Thursday.

He went on to say that Lakshadweep's serenity is equally captivating as its natural beauty. The prime minister continued by saying that he had time to think about how to put in even more effort for the benefit of India's 140 crore people in this peaceful setting.

PM Modi also posted photos from his early stroll on the "immaculate beaches."

Snorkelling is the activity of swimming close to the water's surface while wearing a mask and a snorkel for breathing. 

American Sikhs seek Modi's prosecution as FBI director visit India

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:11 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

Kangana Ranaut takes political plunge, set to contest 2024 Lok Sabha ...

02:44 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

WATCH: Yumna Zaidi's infectious 'Shendi' dance at a wedding takes the ...

02:12 PM | 11 Dec, 2023

American Sikhs seek Modi's prosecution as FBI director visit India

09:42 AM | 4 Dec, 2023

Israeli, American ships come under attack in Red Sea amid escalation ...

07:25 PM | 24 Nov, 2023

Sigh of relief for Gazans as Hamas-Israel truce takes place

09:18 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

Yemeni Houthis seize Israeli cargo ship in Red Sea

Most viewed

11:31 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Mahira Khan gets scrutinized by netizens over sultry dress ...

11:01 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

China to reopen Khunjerab Pass temporarily to facilitate traders

06:38 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

More than 100 killed, 141 wounded in bomb blasts near Iran general ...

08:25 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Canadian woman sets world record for most academic degrees by any ...

11:14 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

First-ever trial in earthquake deaths case to begin in Turkey today

10:25 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

ICJ to hear South Africa's case against Israeli genocide of ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:13 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Narendra Modi takes a dip in the Arabian Sea 

Horoscope

09:36 AM | 5 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 5, 2024

Forex

Rupee down against US dollar, Euro, Pound and RIyal - Check today forex rates - 5 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee witnessed slight down against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Friday amid positive global cues.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.9 283.65
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 189.4 191.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.31 751.31
Canadian Dollar CAD 209.5 211.5
China Yuan CNY 39.54 39.94
Danish Krone DKK 41.21 41.61
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.08 36.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.13
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 915.69 924.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.84 61.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.62 177.62
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.18 27.48
Omani Riyal OMR 731.86 739.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.4 78.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.34 27.67
Swiss Franc CHF 330.54 333.04
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan drop in line with global prices; Check latest rates here

Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 5 January 2024

On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,020.

Meanwhile, 22 karat gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate at Rs191,888 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.

In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Karachi PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Islamabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Peshawar PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Quetta PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Sialkot PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Attock PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Gujranwala PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Jehlum PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Multan PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Bahawalpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Gujrat PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Nawabshah PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Chakwal PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Hyderabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Nowshehra PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Sargodha PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Faisalabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444
Mirpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,444

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: