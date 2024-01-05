Narendra Modi takes a dip in the Arabian Sea 

While visiting Lakshadweep, the smallest Union Territory in India, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hand at snorkelling.

Modi encouraged adventure seekers to put the location high on their list of places to see, while posting images of fish and corals.

“For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling – what an exhilarating experience it was,” the prime minister posted on X on Thursday.

He went on to say that Lakshadweep's serenity is equally captivating as its natural beauty. The prime minister continued by saying that he had time to think about how to put in even more effort for the benefit of India's 140 crore people in this peaceful setting.

PM Modi also posted photos from his early stroll on the "immaculate beaches."

During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was! pic.twitter.com/rikUTGlFN7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024

Snorkelling is the activity of swimming close to the water's surface while wearing a mask and a snorkel for breathing.