Elections 2024: Fazlur Rehman wins NA-265 seat

LAHORE – The head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Fazlur Rehman, has won a seat in the National Assembly from Pishin’s NA 265.
Fazlur Rehman participated in the general elections from two seats in the National Assembly, and faced defeat in Dera Ismail Khan.
However, he has secured a seat in the National Assembly from NA-265.
According to unofficial results from all 312 polling stations of NA-265, Maulana Fazlur Rehman emerged victorious with 52,429 votes.
Khushal Khan Kakar of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party remained in second place with 31,436 votes.
With over 128 million registered voters, the elections encompassed voting for candidates contesting seats in the national and provincial legislatures.
A total of 265 seats in the National Assembly and 590 seats in provincial assemblies were up for grabs. Voting occurred for 51 seats in the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats in the Punjab Assembly, and 130 seats in the Sindh Assembly.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 9, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Friday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.68
|751.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.35
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.