Elections 2024: Fazlur Rehman wins NA-265 seat

LAHORE – The head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Fazlur Rehman, has won a seat in the National Assembly from Pishin’s NA 265.

Fazlur Rehman participated in the general elections from two seats in the National Assembly, and faced defeat in Dera Ismail Khan.

However, he has secured a seat in the National Assembly from NA-265.

According to unofficial results from all 312 polling stations of NA-265, Maulana Fazlur Rehman emerged victorious with 52,429 votes.

Khushal Khan Kakar of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party remained in second place with 31,436 votes.

With over 128 million registered voters, the elections encompassed voting for candidates contesting seats in the national and provincial legislatures.

A total of 265 seats in the National Assembly and 590 seats in provincial assemblies were up for grabs. Voting occurred for 51 seats in the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats in the Punjab Assembly, and 130 seats in the Sindh Assembly.

