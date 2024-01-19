Chahat Fateh Ali Khan approaches ECP to form his own political party

Self-proclaimed singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is aiming to form his own political party.

This happened when the "Ye Jo Piara PSL Hai" sensation made its way to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters in Islamabad on Friday and collected the party registration form.

Speaking on this particular occasion, Chahat stated: "I have been interested in politics since I was a young child."

"My party's name and manifesto will soon be revealed to general public," he added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected Chahat's nomination papers earlier this month due to his dual nationality.