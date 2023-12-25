Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces contesting election from Lahore and netizens can’t handle it

Pakistan’s social media sensation Ustad Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, who remained all over social media for his comical clips and chucklesome singing, is now set for his political debut he is contesting upcoming elections.

Pakistan is heading for its delayed elections, and political campaigners have warned, with candidates from former ruling party alleging widespread interference by state machinery but the process of nomination filing saw new faces from showbiz.

Kashif Rana, famously known as Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, self-proclaimed singer, took to social media as he announced contesting general election from National Assembly Constituency NA-128 in Lahore.

Standing next to a man, Chahat said he is in Pakistan to share happiness, and said its right time to serve the people of his country. He urging support from people of Lahore’s NA-128 for the upcoming polls, and ended the clip with his signature ‘Assalam-u-Alaikum’.

I am Candidate for NA 128 Constituency Lahore

MashaAllah pic.twitter.com/1pxwqDd2Or — Chahat Fateh Ali Khan (@chahat_fateh) December 25, 2023

The announcement by Chahat sahib soon become the fodder of hilarious memes on social sites.

Chahat became an overnight sensation on social media in Pakistan after his anthem for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) went viral last month.

Besides doing live Facebook sessions, Chahat had been posting videos on his social media platforms during the lockdown period. Due to his popularity, he is now being invited to wedding functions. Some of his widely heard songs include “Mast Mast Sharabi”, “Tun Tuna Tun”, and “Pehli Wari Aj Ohno”.