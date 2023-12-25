Pakistan Military Academy cadets assume guards responsibility at Quaid's mausoleum

KARACHI – A change of guard ceremony was held at mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi today on Monday as nation marks 147th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation.
In light of Dec 25 events, a graceful change of guards ceremony was held at Jinnah mausoleum in port city.
A smartly-turned out contingent of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul assumed duties at Mazar-i-Quaid.
During the ceremony, Quaid was presented guard of honour and National Anthem was recited. Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry was the chief guest on the occasion who laid a floral wreath at the Mazar and offered Fateha. The officer recorded his comments in visitor's book.
President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar and Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori offered fateha at the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.
The ceremony concluded with a march past by the cadets assuming guard responsibilities.
Pakistani rupee exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar, European Euro, UK Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies on December 25, 2023 (Monday).
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistani market remained stable at Rs218,200 in line with international market rates.
On Monday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.