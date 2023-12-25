Search

Pakistan

Pakistan Military Academy cadets assume guards responsibility at Quaid's mausoleum

Web Desk
11:23 AM | 25 Dec, 2023
Pakistan Military Academy cadets assume guards responsibility at Quaid's mausoleum
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – A change of guard ceremony was held at mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi today on Monday as nation marks 147th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation.

In light of Dec 25 events, a graceful change of guards ceremony was held at Jinnah mausoleum in port city.

A smartly-turned out contingent of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul assumed duties at Mazar-i-Quaid.

During the ceremony, Quaid was presented guard of honour and National Anthem was recited. Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry was the chief guest on the occasion who laid a floral wreath at the Mazar and offered Fateha. The officer recorded his comments in visitor's book.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar and Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori offered fateha at the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The ceremony concluded with a march past by the cadets assuming guard responsibilities.

President Alvi, PM Kakar urge Pakistanis to uphold Jinnah’s vision to root out extremism

Web Desk

