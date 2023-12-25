Search

President Alvi, PM Kakar urge Pakistanis to uphold Jinnah’s vision to root out extremism

Web Desk
10:05 AM | 25 Dec, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani nation is celebrating birth anniversary of Founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with traditional zeal and fervour.

The top civil leaders President Dr Arif Alvi, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared separate messages in connection with the birth anniversary of Mr Jinnah, urging the nation to follow the guiding principles of Father of Nation.

In his message on Quaid Day, President Dr. Arif Alvi said Quaid-i-Azam was a great benefactor of the nation whose tireless efforts led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

He said Quaid advocated for the rights of the Muslim community, and was of the view that current situation demands to follow the vision of Father of the Nation and his guiding principles in letter and spirit to promote unity and democratic values.

Alvi further stressed upon unity, hope and justice for the promotion of Islamic ideals, moral values, unity and brotherhood.

In his message, the interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urged all citizens to follow Quaid’s principles of ‘unity, faith and discipline’ as guiding principles for all as a nation to realize the democratic state as conceived by its founder.

Kakar called Quaid’s personality a beacon of guidance owing to his unmatched character and extraordinary leading qualities, and added that resolve and undeterred will of the Quaid had infused the Muslims with firm determination and courage to face all the ordeals in the continuation of their struggle and in way of achievement of their great goal.



