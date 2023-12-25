Pakistani Christians celebrate Christmas with religious fervour, zeal

Prayers resonated across all churches in major cities and elsewhere in Pakistan as Christmas is being celebrated with religious fervour on Monday.

Several churches were decked up in dazzling array of lights and sparkling Christmas stars as Christians, the largest minority groups in Pakistan, celebrated sacred religious holiday with zeal.

Like parts of the world, special programmes are slated in the churches across Pakistan.

On the occasion, interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar felicitated the Christian community, saying the nation should pledge to make Pakistan a model of religious tolerance and inter-faith harmony.

In his message, Kakar said Christmas is the name of love, brotherhood, patience and sacrifice, saying values were critical in putting society on the path of development.

The premier said Prophet Hazrat Essa (A.S) healed the pain of humanity and took the message of God to the whole humanity. He was of the view that human society had been facing an adverse situation due to a wave of religious intolerance, and opined that to reverse negative trend, we all have to spread Hazrat Essa’s message of brotherhood and religious tolerance and follow his teachings to make the world a cradle of peace.

Kakar said white colour in Pakistan’s flag represented minorities including Christians, as they played a vital role in the progress and development in all fields including defence, judiciary, arts, sports and education made their countrymen proud.

He recalled Christians who laid down their lives for strengthening the foundation of the country and for its integrity and solidarity.