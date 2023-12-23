Will govt employees receive salaries with delay in January 2024? 

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Finance on Saturday rejected media reports regarding any delay in release of funds for development projects and salaries of federal government employees as “baseless and false”.
It would have been appropriate for the news channel to contact Finance Division's spokesperson before airing such news, but unfortunately this was not done so, said a clarification received from Finance Division’s spokesperson.
Pakistan remains on track to meet all commitments of the IMF programme, evident from the smooth and successful completion of the Staff Level Agreement (SLA) of the first review.
Important fiscal highlights relating to funds availability are as follows: FD has already released quarter 2 funds both for current (salary pension and non-ERE) and development expenditure.
Further, PD & SI Division has accordingly authorized funds for development expenditure to line ministries.
No change has been made by FD or Planning Division in the release strategy. Moreover, FD has released all Q 2 funds for BISP and transfer to beneficiaries is already well underway.
Similarly, all funds committed to subsidize power sector, in line with CDMP requirements, have been made available by FD.
Further, as per tradition, release of salary to Christian community before Christmas has been ensured by Finance Division. Revenue collection by FBR and NTR collection by other ministries is fully on track.
These facts clearly establish that the said news item was aired without any evidence and without taking the view point of the government.
Pakistani rupee appreciated further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281 for buying and 284 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold prices moved up in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.
On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,800, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,445.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
