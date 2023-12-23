Anmol Mehmood shares adorable lunch video with Imamul Haq and Babar Azam

Anmol Mehmood, the radiant wife of the Pakistan cricket team's opening batsman, Imam-ul-Haq, stole the spotlight with a heartwarming celebration of her husband's 28th birthday.

Recently, Anmol shared a video on her Twitter, showcasing an intimate moment at a restaurant with her husband.

Dressed in a chic pink western dress and a white coat, Anmol Mehmood captured precious moments as Imam-ul-Haq shared laughter and conversation with Babar Azam. The video featured delightful scenes, with Anmol turning the camera towards herself, Imam, Babar, and the surroundings, creating a visual feast of camaraderie.

Social media quickly adorned the video, reigniting the chants of friendship between Imam and Babar.

Recently she penned an adorable birthday wish stating, "Happy birthday to my handsome husband @ImamUlHaq12

You are my candy crush, my chocolate charm and an outdoor breeze! Let’s celebrate your birthday with the essence of all this and make your day super fun!"

The lovebirds tied the knot back in November.