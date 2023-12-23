Anmol Mehmood shares adorable lunch video with Imamul Haq and Babar Azam

Anmol Mehmood, the radiant wife of the Pakistan cricket team's opening batsman, Imam-ul-Haq, stole the spotlight with a heartwarming celebration of her husband's 28th birthday.
Recently, Anmol shared a video on her Twitter, showcasing an intimate moment at a restaurant with her husband.
Dressed in a chic pink western dress and a white coat, Anmol Mehmood captured precious moments as Imam-ul-Haq shared laughter and conversation with Babar Azam. The video featured delightful scenes, with Anmol turning the camera towards herself, Imam, Babar, and the surroundings, creating a visual feast of camaraderie.
December 22, 2023
Social media quickly adorned the video, reigniting the chants of friendship between Imam and Babar.
Recently she penned an adorable birthday wish stating, "Happy birthday to my handsome husband @ImamUlHaq12
You are my candy crush, my chocolate charm and an outdoor breeze! Let’s celebrate your birthday with the essence of all this and make your day super fun!"
The lovebirds tied the knot back in November.
Pakistani rupee appreciated further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281 for buying and 284 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold prices moved up in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.
On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,800, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,445.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
