'Dunki' premiere: Fanfare and mixed reviews set stage for Shah Rukh Khan's final release of the year

As 2023 draws to a close, Bollywood's iconic superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, reflects on a year filled with both triumphs and challenges in his cinematic journey. The year's final release, "Dunki," directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Hirani, marks the culmination of an eventful year for the King of Romance.

"Dunki" made its theatrical debut with considerable anticipation, generating a "good start" at the domestic box office, as reported by Sacnilk.com. The film, delving into the theme of illegal immigration, offers a unique blend of comedy and drama. However, it opened with INR300 million nett on its first day across all languages, making it Khan's lowest opening of the year.

In comparison, his earlier releases in 2023, "Pathaan" and "Jawan," set the bar high with INR570 million and an impressive INR895 million on their respective opening days. The initial collections of "Dunki" may have fallen short of its predecessors, but the journey has been far from lackluster.

The premiere of "Dunki" on Thursday was a spectacle of fanfare, with drumbeats, dancing, and confetti. However, the film received a mixed bag of reviews from critics, suggesting that it may not reach the same fever pitch as Shah Rukh's previous blockbusters. Despite the varied critical reception, the enthusiastic response from fans during early screenings in cities like Udaipur, Mumbai, and Jammu highlighted the enduring appeal of the beloved actor.

Fans indulged in celebratory acts, from garlanding and pouring milk on massive cutouts of Shah Rukh Khan in Kolkata to cake-cutting ceremonies in Guwahati, commemorating the release of "Dunki." Mumbai's Gaiety Cinema witnessed a unique event organized by Shah Rukh's fan club – a special "first-ever 5.55 am" screening, attesting to the unwavering passion of the actor's fanbase.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including talents like Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film faces stiff competition from "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire," an action-packed period drama starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, scheduled for release on Friday.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Dec-2023/srk-under-fire-for-praying-at-indian-temple







