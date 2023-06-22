When will government employees in KPK get salaries?

PESHAWAR – The caretaker Punjab government has ordered release of advance salaries to all government employees on June 23 ahead of the Eidul Adha.

Eid will be celebrated in Pakistan on June 29 as first Zil Hajj was observed on June 29 after the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed the sighting of Zil Hajj moon in Pakistan.

The federal government has announced three holidays for Eidul Adha, starting from June 29 to July 1.

It is recalled that the KP government had not issued advance salaries to its employees on Eidul Fitr.