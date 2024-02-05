Elections 2024: Punjab decides to rope in retired army, police officials for security

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab have decided to rope in retired officials of Pakistan Army and police to perform security duty during general elections scheduled for February 8.

Reports said more than 53,000 officials from different departments, including army and police, will perform the duty on Election Day along with security officials.

Employees of rescue, civil defence, forest, irrigation and other departments have been ordered to report to the district police officers (DPOs), who will assign them duties.

In previous elections, around 66,000 volunteers had been hired on temporary basis for the security. This time, IGP Punjab Usman Anwar has decided to deploy all government officials for the security duty.

Pakistan is all set to vote on Feb 8 (Thursday) with political parties massive running election campaigns in order to woo the voters.