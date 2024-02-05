Check Election Duty List 2024

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the country's electoral watchdog, will announce the Election Duty List 2024 today, on February 5, 2024.
The finalised Election Duty List 2024 can be checked on the official website www.ecp.gov.pk.
In the General Election Duty List 2024, names of individuals assigned for election duty, such as Presiding Officers (POs), Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs), and Polling Officers will be finalised.
Pakistan, a country of over 241 million, goes to the polls this Thursday in atmosphere marked by uncertainty. A record number of 128.5 million voters will decide who forms the next government.
Masses will be voting for Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) and Members of National Assembly (MNAs) in the upcoming general elections.
Days before polls, Election Commission conducted mock test of the Election Management System (EMS) developed for tabulation and compilation of election results, in which all required steps and objectives were completed successfully.
ROs from 859 constituencies across Pakistan participated in the pilot exercise of EMS and the system was tested in all aspects in both online and offline modes and was found satisfactory in all respects.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
