Check Election Duty List 2024

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the country's electoral watchdog, will announce the Election Duty List 2024 today, on February 5, 2024.

Election Duty List 2024

The finalised Election Duty List 2024 can be checked on the official website www.ecp.gov.pk.

Presiding officers, Assistant Presiding Officers List

General Election Duty List of Polling Officers

In the General Election Duty List 2024, names of individuals assigned for election duty, such as Presiding Officers (POs), Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs), and Polling Officers will be finalised.

Pakistan, a country of over 241 million, goes to the polls this Thursday in atmosphere marked by uncertainty. A record number of 128.5 million voters will decide who forms the next government.

Masses will be voting for Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) and Members of National Assembly (MNAs) in the upcoming general elections.

Days before polls, Election Commission conducted mock test of the Election Management System (EMS) developed for tabulation and compilation of election results, in which all required steps and objectives were completed successfully.

ROs from 859 constituencies across Pakistan participated in the pilot exercise of EMS and the system was tested in all aspects in both online and offline modes and was found satisfactory in all respects.