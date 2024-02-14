Asif Zardari to be next Pakistani President in 'PDM' 2.0 govt

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other political leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are forming a coalition government as all parties failed to win required number of seats in February 8 general elections to secure majority in the National Assembly.

The upcoming government comprises old faces and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) fields Asif Ali Zardari for the role of president.

After PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, leaders reached deal with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to secure the posts of senate chairman, and provincial governors.

It will be the second term for Mr Zardari to be president of Pakistan. He earlier served as the 11th president of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013.

A known landowner from Sindh, and husband of late Pakistani PM, Asif Zardari also served as Federal Investment Minister and Chairperson of Pakistan Environmental Protection Council.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League (PML), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have announced plans to form a coalition government.

This decision was made on Tuesday at a meeting at Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain's residence, where leaders from the aforementioned political parties discussed strategies for governance.