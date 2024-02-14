Search

Protesters paralyse Balochistan with shutter down strikes, protests over 'election rigging'

Web Desk
09:31 AM | 14 Feb, 2024
Source: @PTI_Politics/Twitter

QUETTA - Pakistan's largest province by area Balochistan remai­ns virtually paralysed as shutterdown strikes, sit-ins and roadblocks affected daily life amid allegations of rigging in the general elections.

This week, provincial capital Quetta, Gwadar, Turbat, Mastung, Khuzdar, Loralai, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Chaman, Dera Bugti, Sibi, Ziarat, other key cities saw shutterdown strikes as markets, businesses and malls remained completely closed on appeal of the four-party alliance.

Low Traffic was witnessed across the sparsely populated region while a sit-in in Quetta outside the deputy commissioner’s office continued as agitators set up camps to record protests over rigging.

Several highways were blocked for fifth day PNAP announced blockade of all national highways against the alleged change in polls results.

Meanwhile, trade with Afghanistan and Iran through Chaman and Tafan borders could not be restored as key highways were blocked.

Protestors also blocked coastal highway and mounted camps at the entry and exit points.

Pakistan is in apparent chaos after Elections 2024. As establishment hoped the election would put an end to the political turmoil, it instead plunged it into an even deeper crisis amid allegations of rigging and political uncertainty.

10:28 AM | 14 Feb, 2024

State Bank suspends three Pakistani exchange companies over violations

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.4
Euro EUR 301.5 304.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.08 751.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.43 916.43
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.67 733.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 318.94 321.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 14 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 14th Feb 2024

