Protesters paralyse Balochistan with shutter down strikes, protests over 'election rigging'

QUETTA - Pakistan's largest province by area Balochistan remains virtually paralysed as shutterdown strikes, sit-ins and roadblocks affected daily life amid allegations of rigging in the general elections.
This week, provincial capital Quetta, Gwadar, Turbat, Mastung, Khuzdar, Loralai, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Chaman, Dera Bugti, Sibi, Ziarat, other key cities saw shutterdown strikes as markets, businesses and malls remained completely closed on appeal of the four-party alliance.
Low Traffic was witnessed across the sparsely populated region while a sit-in in Quetta outside the deputy commissioner’s office continued as agitators set up camps to record protests over rigging.
Several highways were blocked for fifth day PNAP announced blockade of all national highways against the alleged change in polls results.
Meanwhile, trade with Afghanistan and Iran through Chaman and Tafan borders could not be restored as key highways were blocked.
Protestors also blocked coastal highway and mounted camps at the entry and exit points.
Pakistan is in apparent chaos after Elections 2024. As establishment hoped the election would put an end to the political turmoil, it instead plunged it into an even deeper crisis amid allegations of rigging and political uncertainty.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.08
|751.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.67
|733.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
