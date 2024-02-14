Protesters paralyse Balochistan with shutter down strikes, protests over 'election rigging'

QUETTA - Pakistan's largest province by area Balochistan remai­ns virtually paralysed as shutterdown strikes, sit-ins and roadblocks affected daily life amid allegations of rigging in the general elections.

This week, provincial capital Quetta, Gwadar, Turbat, Mastung, Khuzdar, Loralai, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Chaman, Dera Bugti, Sibi, Ziarat, other key cities saw shutterdown strikes as markets, businesses and malls remained completely closed on appeal of the four-party alliance.

Low Traffic was witnessed across the sparsely populated region while a sit-in in Quetta outside the deputy commissioner’s office continued as agitators set up camps to record protests over rigging.

Several highways were blocked for fifth day PNAP announced blockade of all national highways against the alleged change in polls results.

Meanwhile, trade with Afghanistan and Iran through Chaman and Tafan borders could not be restored as key highways were blocked.

Protestors also blocked coastal highway and mounted camps at the entry and exit points.

Pakistan is in apparent chaos after Elections 2024. As establishment hoped the election would put an end to the political turmoil, it instead plunged it into an even deeper crisis amid allegations of rigging and political uncertainty.