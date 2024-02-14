State Bank suspends three Pakistani exchange companies over violations

KARACHI - State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) suspended the authorization of three Exchange Companies on account of serious violations of regulations and instructions.

In a statement, the country's central bank stated that authorization of the three Exchange Companies has been suspended till further orders on account of serious violation of SBP regulations.

The exchange companies include M/s AA Exchange Company (Pvt.) Limited, M/s Glaxy Exchange Company (Pvt.) Limited and M/s Al-Hameed International Money Exchange (Pvt.) Limited.

Following SBP action, the head offices and all outlets of above-mentioened companies have not been allowed from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period.

The directive is part of State Bank's ongoing efforts to ensure integrity and compliance of financial institutions operating within the country.





