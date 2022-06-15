Awais Laghari presents Rs3.2tr Punjab budget in parallel session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal
LAHORE – Punjab Provincial Minister Awais Laghari presented Punjab Budget 2022-23 in a parallel session of the provincial assembly held at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal after Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi halted the budget session amid deadlock.
Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari chaired the budget session called by Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman.
The total outlay of the budget is Rs3,226 billion with an Rs683 development budget. South Punjab will get nearly Rs240 billion of the budget.
As per reports, the health budget has been jacked up by 27 per cent with Rs470 billion. An amount of Rs5 billion was allocated to Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute and Research Centre. The government has earmarked Rs1 billion for setting up the first nursing university in Punjab.
The education budget has been increased by 17 per cent. Rs1.5 billion were allocated for new Danish schools.
Meanwhile, employees will get a 15 per cent increment, and pensioners get a 5 per cent increase. The minimum wage for unskilled workers increased from Rs20,000 to Rs25,000 per month
Development projects will get Rs685 billion, and Rs528 billion were allocated to local governments.
The provincial administration in the country's federal capital also announced to subsidize flour prices while Rescue 1122 ambulances while free wifi service to be restored at public places, and educational institutions
