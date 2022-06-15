Sidhu Moosewala becomes the first Indian Punjabi singer to adorn a Pakistani truck
Indian Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala has gotten the most heartwarming tribute from Pakistani artists as he has been memorialized in the famous truck art.
Fans from all across the globe have been sending love and tributes to the late singer. Now, a video is going viral online where talented truck artists in Pakistan took it upon themselves to honour Sidhu Moosewala by painting his portrait.
Taking to Twitter, a fan shared a video of a truck artist giving final touches to the Sidhu Moosewala painting he made. The user who shared the video wrote: “Sidhu Moosewala may be the first Indian Punjabi singer to make a place on a Pakistani truck. In Pakistan, your picture on a Pakistani truck means you are in the hearts of the people.”
Earlier, Indian singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by gangsters in an attack near his ancestral village Jawaharke in district Mansa, Punjab.
He had recently joined the Congress. The incident occurred within 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. Police said Sidhu appeared to have sustained more than eight bullet injuries and was taken to the Mansa civil hospital where he passed away.
