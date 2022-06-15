‘Quit acting,’ Yasir Hussain suggests Nauman Ijaz in tell-all interview (DP Exclusive)

Pakistan's versatile actor Yasir Hussain has won numerous awards and has been praised for his stellar performances in his career.

In his recent explosive interview with Daily Pakistan, the Javed Iqbal actor spilt the beans about her selective career choices, choosing unconventional film genre, life after becoming a father and industry secrets.

The 38-year-old actor explained that he is currently shooting a new project in Rawalpindi and is super proud of how well his film Javed Iqbal fared at the UK Asian Film Festival.

The Badshah Begum star also briefly discussed his life after becoming a father. He revealed that his wife Iqra Aziz has not been working for the past year. Revealing details about Iqra's comeback, Yasir said that when Iqra wishes to return he will take care of his son Kabir and leave acting.

Moreover, Yasir openly admitted that government needs to play a strong role in helping the industry grow. The people are not afraid of experimenting so new projects should be welcomed warmly. He gave examples of super hit projects Meray Paas Tum Hou and Parizaad which are the audience's favourites despite being male-centric.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DailyPakistan (@dailypakistan.com.pk)

Known for his controversies and vocal opinion, Yasir stated that Nauman Ijaz should leave his acting career. He also stated that Waseem Badami and Ahsan Khan's talkshow are quite controversial so he avoids them.

Later, Yasir took to his Instagram handle and cleared the air regarding naming the Raqeeb Se star as the actor to leave the industry.

"Is se pehly k yeh khabar aam ho. Mai hi post kar deta hun. Aik dafa kisi Bury actor ka naam lia tha toh woh naraaz ho gaye thy phir @m_naumaanijazofficial sahab ne kaha bewakoof mera naam le lia kar. Wady k mutabik wohi kia.@matloobraja1 bhi la jawaab ho gaye. Watch full episode on Facebook".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)