Netizens outraged after PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal asks Pakistanis to cut down tea consumption
Pakistani Twitterati has been boiling with anger after Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal asked people to reduce tea consumption.
Hitting a nerve of the masses, the minister has created a furore online after he urged everyone to reduce tea consumption, saying that the move will help the government in curtailing the import bill.
“I appeal to the nation to reduce tea intake by one or two cups daily because we borrow money for tea import as well," he said while speaking to the media on Tuesday.
His statement spread like wildfire online and the netizens did not shy away from sharing that reduction of chai intake is something they cannot get on board with. The Chai lover bandwagon was surely pumped up and made sure to get their point across.
BREAKING (and SHOCKING):
Ahsan Iqbal wants you to drink less tea!!
Does he not know how dangerous this statement is and carries the HIGHEST risk of a civil war breaking out in Pakistan?
Very irresponsible... pic.twitter.com/s3N2GVxRTb— Foxtrot Sierra ???????? (@FS801209) June 14, 2022
Ahsan Iqbal requests nation to cut down tea consumption
Le Tea lovers:???? pic.twitter.com/8yzjPLPH9M— AYESHA_امجد (@Aish_sayss) June 14, 2022
Ahsan Iqbal asks nation to cut down "tea" consumption.. meanwhile Pakistani Awam be like #AhsanIqbal pic.twitter.com/VU5mAT9rZb— Unpopular Opinion (@DrSehrish_Ali) June 14, 2022
Petition to cancel Ahsan Iqbal instead of chai— . (@larapredaaa) June 14, 2022
Ahsan iqbal= Qoum Chai Kam piye.
Qoum=???? pic.twitter.com/TyhK3Obmgp— Syed Naveed Ahmad (@Naveed21314) June 14, 2022
Earlier, the federal cabinet banned the import of around 41 items for two months to forestall a looming default but the measure appears to be too little, as it would contain the import bill by hardly $600 million or less than 5% of projected imports. The decision hit the imports of cars, mobile phones, cosmetics, cigarettes, food products, certain garments and toiletries.
