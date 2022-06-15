Netizens outraged after PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal asks Pakistanis to cut down tea consumption
07:15 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
Netizens outraged after PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal asks Pakistanis to cut down tea consumption
Pakistani Twitterati has been boiling with anger after Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal asked people to reduce tea consumption.

Hitting a nerve of the masses, the minister has created a furore online after he urged everyone to reduce tea consumption, saying that the move will help the government in curtailing the import bill.

“I appeal to the nation to reduce tea intake by one or two cups daily because we borrow money for tea import as well," he said while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

His statement spread like wildfire online and the netizens did not shy away from sharing that reduction of chai intake is something they cannot get on board with. The Chai lover bandwagon was surely pumped up and made sure to get their point across.

Earlier, the federal cabinet banned the import of around 41 items for two months to forestall a looming default but the measure appears to be too little, as it would contain the import bill by hardly $600 million or less than 5% of projected imports. The decision hit the imports of cars, mobile phones, cosmetics, cigarettes, food products, certain garments and toiletries.

‘Quit acting,’ Yasir Hussain suggests Nauman Ijaz in tell-all interview (DP Exclusive)
06:30 PM | 15 Jun, 2022

