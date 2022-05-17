Yasir Hussain's film 'Javed Iqbal' wins big at the UK Asian Film Festival

Pakistan's versatile actor and screenwriter Yasir Hussain has made the nation proud as he takes home the award for Best Actor for 'Javed Iqbal' at UK Asian Film Festival.

Film Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer has won multiple awards at the UK Asian Film Festival, despite getting banned in Pakistan.

Taking to Instagram, the Lahore Se Aagey actor shared the good news that he had bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in the leading role whereas the director of the crime thriller Abu Aleeha received the award for the Best Director.

Expressing his gratitude to the makers of the film, he stated, “I would like to thank producer Javed Ahmed, and specially Abu Aleeha the writer and director of the film. And my wife for supporting me as choosing these kinds of roles in Pakistan is very hard.”

“Bohot mubarak ho Pakistan. Javed iqbal ko UK Asian film festival mai 2 awards mily. (Congratulations Pakistan as Javed Iqbal got 2 awards at UK Asian Film Festival. One for me as the (best actor) and one for my director @abualeeha - (best director) Alhamdulillah. Thankyou @ayesha.m.omar missed you,” he added.

Abu Aleeha's film 'Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer' was one of the highly anticipated films. It promises a thrilling dive into the life of Pakistan’s most notorious serial killer. But the film was unfortunately banned.

For the unversed, the serial killer-rapist Javed Iqbal sexually abused and killed more than 100 children in Lahore, Pakistan between 1998 and 1999. He made a dramatic surrender ending the country’s biggest manhunt after Iqbal himself conveyed the details of his crimes.