Dania Shah's new TikTok video goes viral

As uncertainty looms over the marriage of famous TV personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain and his third wife Dania Malik, the latter has made it clear that there is no possibility of reconciliation.

Dania, 18, has posted a new TikTok video on her social media handle where she can be spotted working and involved in some chores. However, her caption states that she is very grateful for getting back her happiness.

While it is not clear what Dania is referring to, it seems she is subtly hinting toward her resolute decision to divorce Liaquat which will not change since she is in a happy place now. The young girl has started a new phase of life after her failed marriage.

"Hyee mera Allah Mujha meri khushi da di ma bhot khush ho", captioned Malik.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dania Malik (@dania__malik__)

Moreover, Aamir Liaquat's name has now finally been removed from Dania's Instagram account and she now goes by the name Dania Malik.

Back in February 2022, Aamir and Dania announced their marriage and Dania was introduced as a Syeda by Aamir. However, Dania has now revealed that she's not from a Syed family, instead, they are Maliks.

Earlier, Aamir released an emotional video message before 'leaving Pakistan forever'. He made some shocking revelations and tearfully addressed all accusations.