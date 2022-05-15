Aamir Liaquat releases emotional video message before 'leaving Pakistan forever'
Do you know where the controversial morning show host is going?
Share
Days after his third wife Dania Shah ditched him, levelled serious allegations against him, filed for divorce and then allegedly released his private videos, morning show host Aamir Liaquat announced on Sunday he was leaving Pakistan forever.
In an emotional video message on Instagram, Aamir said he would not tell where he was going and that he had not shared this information even with his children.
View this post on Instagram
Aamir became talk of the town when he married teenage Dania Shah a couple of months ago. However, problems crept into their relationship at a very early stage and the two sides started levelling allegations against each other on social media.
On Saturday, Aamir released a video on his Twitter account, saying: “After a while will release my last statement regarding the filthy fiasco from the land of Pakistan and then leave forever.”
In one of his private videos allegedly leaked by Dania, Aamir is seen completely naked, allegedly under the influence of drugs.
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- LIVE: PTI chief Imran Khan to address Faisalabad power show shortly06:29 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat releases emotional video message before 'leaving ...05:59 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Pakistan’s former envoy to Italy found guilty of ‘sexually ...05:26 PM | 15 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE to condole Sheikh Khalifa’s demise04:52 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Finance Minister rules out increase in petrol prices today04:25 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Hasan Raheem issues legal notice to Lahore’s Musik Fest organisers ...02:18 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Husband Shriram wishes Madhuri Dixit on her 55th birthday01:32 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill grooves to viral Pasoori song from Coke Studio09:25 PM | 14 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022