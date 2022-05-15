Aamir Liaquat releases emotional video message before 'leaving Pakistan forever'

Days after his third wife Dania Shah ditched him, levelled serious allegations against him, filed for divorce and then allegedly released his private videos, morning show host Aamir Liaquat announced on Sunday he was leaving Pakistan forever.

In an emotional video message on Instagram, Aamir said he would not tell where he was going and that he had not shared this information even with his children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Liaquat Husain (@iamaamirliaquat)

Aamir became talk of the town when he married teenage Dania Shah a couple of months ago. However, problems crept into their relationship at a very early stage and the two sides started levelling allegations against each other on social media.

On Saturday, Aamir released a video on his Twitter account, saying: “After a while will release my last statement regarding the filthy fiasco from the land of Pakistan and then leave forever.”

In one of his private videos allegedly leaked by Dania, Aamir is seen completely naked, allegedly under the influence of drugs.