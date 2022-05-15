Tributes pour in for Aussie cricketer Andrew Symonds
46 years old Australian batsman was killed in a car crash on Saturday night
The cricket fraternity is in shock over sudden death of Australian player Andrew Symonds, who died in a car crash on Saturday night.
Australian police confirmed the death of the 46 years old, saying his car left the freeway and rolled.
Named one of the finest Australian batters, Symonds was part of the two 50-over World Cup wins and Ashes victory over England in 2006-07. The legendary cricketer featured in 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is in an international career spanning 1998 to 2009.
His shocking demise is another significant loss for Australian cricket after the deaths of Rod Marsh and legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne earlier this year.
Cricketers paid tribute to Symonds on social media after his demise.
Check some of the reactions here:
As we mourn the loss of former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, we take a look back to his tremendous 143* against Pakistan at the 2003 World Cup.#RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/oyoH7idzkb— ICC (@ICC) May 15, 2022
Tragic and very sad news. World is going to miss you Simo. A true character of of our beautiful game. Condolence to his family and friends. #RIPSymonds pic.twitter.com/PG1OdOt6IU— Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) May 15, 2022
Symonds was a man for the fast lane… can’t forget his 143 against us at Joburg in the 2003 World Cup… on his day he could blast the best deliveries… off the field he was courteous and loyal… shocked at his untimely death … May he rest in peace #RIPRoy— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) May 15, 2022
Very sad and shocking news of Andrew Symonds. Condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/BdBnXWKrwY— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) May 15, 2022
Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022
Pained and heart broken at the passing of Andrew Symonds. A man of extraordinary talent, he was a real free spirit! RIP.— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) May 15, 2022
If Roy shook your hand you had his word, that’s the sort of bloke he was and that's why I always wanted him on my team. An extraordinary player and even better human being. Can’t believe he’s gone. Thoughts are with his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/7r7FiK1CzK— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) May 15, 2022
Can’t believe what I’ve just woken up to 😔— Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) May 15, 2022
Thinking of his family, his teammates and everyone in the cricket community. We’ve lost another one of our hero’s #RIPRoy
Andrew Symond’s demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb. Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field. I have fond memories of the time we spent together in Mumbai Indians.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 15, 2022
May his soul rest in peace, condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/QnUTEZBbsD
Shocking and saddening to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP and God give strength to his family in this difficult moment. 🙏🏻— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 15, 2022
We exchanged messages just hours ago... what’s really going on? Baffled and heartbroken! How could we lose another iconic figure in our sport so soon 💔 RIP Roy— Brian Lara (@BrianLara) May 15, 2022
Condolences to Andrew’s family and close friends.#unfair
So sad to hear the news this morning… great competitor who was so much fun off the field. RIP Symo !! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/l6MxpMZwGD— Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) May 15, 2022
