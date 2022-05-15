Tributes pour in for Aussie cricketer Andrew Symonds

46 years old Australian batsman was killed in a car crash on Saturday night
Web Desk
06:55 PM | 15 May, 2022
Source: Cricket Australia
The cricket fraternity is in shock over sudden death of Australian player Andrew Symonds, who died in a car crash on Saturday night.

Australian police confirmed the death of the 46 years old, saying his car left the freeway and rolled.

Named one of the finest Australian batters, Symonds was part of the two 50-over World Cup wins and Ashes victory over England in 2006-07. The legendary cricketer featured in 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is in an international career spanning 1998 to 2009.

His shocking demise is another significant loss for Australian cricket after the deaths of Rod Marsh and legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne earlier this year.

Cricketers paid tribute to Symonds on social media after his demise.

Check some of the reactions here:

