Search

BusinessPakistan

State Bank likely to raise key interest rate to 21pc in next policy review

Web Desk 06:43 PM | 19 Mar, 2023
State Bank likely to raise key interest rate to 21pc in next policy review
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan is likely to jack up the interest rate further in the upcoming policy review to deal with the back-breaking inflation.

Reports in local media quoting a brokerage firm suggest that the monetary policy committee is set to commence its next meeting on April 4 and while the central bank is expected to increase its policy rate by 100 bps (basis points) to a historic 21 percent.

The firm reportedly conducted a survey and revealed that the market is expecting the upcoming monetary policy by taking feedback from different sectors.

More than 57 percent of the respondents were positive that the central bank will increase the policy rate; 30.8pc are expecting a rate hike of 100bps, on fifth predicted 200bps while others expected no change.

Earlier this month, the State Bank of Pakistan increased the benchmark interest rate by a significant 300 basis points (bps), taking it to 20% as Pakistan is desperate to unlock the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.

“At its meeting held on 2nd March 2023, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to increase the policy rate by 300 basis points to 20 percent,” it said.

The MPC statement said that in today’s meeting, the committee noted that the recent fiscal adjustments and exchange rate depreciation have led to a significant deterioration in the near term inflation outlook and a further upward drift in inflation expectations, as reflected in the latest wave of surveys.

IMF giving Pakistan tough time as new condition rolled out ahead of staff-level agreement

The recent development comes on the heels of further monetary tightening to control inflation at the central bank's emergency Monetary Policy Committee meeting which is due today.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

State Bank scraps 1.5% fee on debit, credit card transactions

11:32 AM | 19 Mar, 2023

Court freezes Rs10 billion properties, 22 bank accounts of Parvez Elahi's son, daughters-in-law

08:40 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

Forex reserves to get another boost as Pakistan receives $500 million from Chinese Bank

09:32 AM | 18 Mar, 2023

State Bank of Pakistan releases commemorative Rs50 coin on Senate's golden jubilee

06:18 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

PTI to hold Lahore power show next week in thaw with Punjab government

05:22 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

Maryam Nawaz likely to contest election from four Punjab Assembly seats

02:00 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Defiant Imran Khan again announces power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on ...

07:51 PM | 19 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope March 19, 2023

08:55 AM | 19 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November , 2022 (day).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.7 285.75
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.5 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.25 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.2 76
Australian Dollar AUD 186 188.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.69 761.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 41.09 41.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.41 40.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 354
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.9 931.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.99 63.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.91 176.91
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.69 26.99
Omani Riyal OMR 735.95 743.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.97 27.27
Swiss Franc CHF 304.79 307.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.24 8.39

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: