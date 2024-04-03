Tax rates for filers, non-filers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The federal and provincial governments collects various taxes ranging from property, vehicle to bank transactions.
Authorities offer different slabs of tax rate for filers and non-filers as additional amount is recovered from the latter for not being a registered taxpayer.
The higher tax rate for non-filers aims at encouraging them to join the tax base in order to avail various facilities, including minimal taxes, as a taxpayer.
Following are the most common tax rates for both filer and non-filers:
|Tax
|Filer
|Non-Filer
|Bank transaction of Rs50,000 or above
|0%
|0.6%
|International Transaction thru Debit or Credit Cards
|2%
|10%
|Buying Property
|3%
|10.5%
|Selling Property
|3%
|6%
|Profit on Savings Account
|15%
|30%
|Tax on Prize Bond amount
|15%
|30%
|Car lease from banks
|0%
|12%
|Commission Tax
|12%
|24%
|Electricity bill above Rs25,000
|0%
|7.5%
|Rent income
|5-25%
|10-50%
|Buying car or Registration
|10k-500k
|30k-1500k
|Vehicle Token tax
|800-10000
|1600-20000
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.4
|748.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.55
|913.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.17
|731.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
