Maryam Nawaz vacates NA-119 seat

LAHORE – Maryam Nawaz, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the chief minister-elect of Punjab, has announced her resignation from the National Assembly’s NA-119 seat.

This decision follows her nomination and subsequent acceptance of the position of chief minister of Punjab, marking a significant development in the province’s political landscape.

Maryam Nawaz confirmed her resignation from NA-119 Lahore III. In the general elections held on February 8, Maryam Nawaz emerged victorious from this constituency, securing 83,855 votes against the PTI-backed candidate Shehzad Farooq, who received 68,376 votes.

Other contenders for the seat included Muhammad Zaheer of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and Iftikhar Shahid of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz also emerged victorious in the Punjab Assembly’s PP-159 constituency in Lahore, a seat she has chosen to retain in order to assume the role of chief minister of Punjab. She won the closely contested race with 23,598 votes, while her opponent, PTI-backed independent candidate Maher Sharafat, fell behind.