Maryam Nawaz vacates NA-119 seat

LAHORE – Maryam Nawaz, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the chief minister-elect of Punjab, has announced her resignation from the National Assembly’s NA-119 seat.
This decision follows her nomination and subsequent acceptance of the position of chief minister of Punjab, marking a significant development in the province’s political landscape.
Maryam Nawaz confirmed her resignation from NA-119 Lahore III. In the general elections held on February 8, Maryam Nawaz emerged victorious from this constituency, securing 83,855 votes against the PTI-backed candidate Shehzad Farooq, who received 68,376 votes.
Other contenders for the seat included Muhammad Zaheer of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and Iftikhar Shahid of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz also emerged victorious in the Punjab Assembly’s PP-159 constituency in Lahore, a seat she has chosen to retain in order to assume the role of chief minister of Punjab. She won the closely contested race with 23,598 votes, while her opponent, PTI-backed independent candidate Maher Sharafat, fell behind.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 23, 2024 (Friday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.60
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.