Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi challenge Iddat verdict in court

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi separately filed appeals in the district and sessions court challenging the verdict issued earlier this month in the “un-Islamic” nikah case.
The appeals of the former first couple are slated to be heard by the sessions court today, weeks after they were sentenced to seven years in prison and fined Rs500,000 each by a trial court on February 3.
Bushra Bibi has lodged her appeal through her legal representatives — Usman Gill, Khalid Yusuf, and Salman Safdar — seeking the annulment of the decision.
In her petition, Bushra Bibi stated that the judgment delivered by civil judge Qudratullah on February 3 was contrary to the facts, and the indictment issued against her on January 16 was also unlawful.
The petition further argued that the jurisdiction plea was dismissed without justification, and the civil court failed to conduct the trial properly.
“Bushra Bibi reserves the right to request discharge from the case,” the petition stated.
Additionally, it pointed out discrepancies in the statements of complainant Khawar Maneka and witnesses, highlighting the inability of Mufti Saeed to substantiate his claim of a second nikah between Bushra and Khan.
The delayed filing of the complaint raised doubts, and the petition contended that the civil judge misapplied his judicial discretion.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 23, 2024 (Friday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.60
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.