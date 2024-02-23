Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi challenge Iddat verdict in court

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi separately filed appeals in the district and sessions court challenging the verdict issued earlier this month in the “un-Islamic” nikah case.

The appeals of the former first couple are slated to be heard by the sessions court today, weeks after they were sentenced to seven years in prison and fined Rs500,000 each by a trial court on February 3.

Bushra Bibi has lodged her appeal through her legal representatives — Usman Gill, Khalid Yusuf, and Salman Safdar — seeking the annulment of the decision.

In her petition, Bushra Bibi stated that the judgment delivered by civil judge Qudratullah on February 3 was contrary to the facts, and the indictment issued against her on January 16 was also unlawful.

The petition further argued that the jurisdiction plea was dismissed without justification, and the civil court failed to conduct the trial properly.

“Bushra Bibi reserves the right to request discharge from the case,” the petition stated.

Additionally, it pointed out discrepancies in the statements of complainant Khawar Maneka and witnesses, highlighting the inability of Mufti Saeed to substantiate his claim of a second nikah between Bushra and Khan.

The delayed filing of the complaint raised doubts, and the petition contended that the civil judge misapplied his judicial discretion.