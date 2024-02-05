Bilawal says Nawaz pressurising administration to influence election results

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif of pressurising the administration to influence the election results.

The PPP chairman has been repeatedly accusing Nawaz of attempting to return to power for the fourth time through the backdoor. Last month, the former foreign minister said that Nawaz was "relying on something other than people" to become the prime minister.

Ending his four-year self-imposed exile in London in October last year, Nawaz returned to Pakistan to take a fourth shot at power.

During an interview, the PPP chairman said the caretaker government and the administration were also “biased” in favour of Nawaz.

Responding to a question, Bilawal said: “PPP's alliance with PML-N is difficult.”

“This PML-N is no longer the party who had signed the charter of democracy. It is not the party whose slogan was ‘respect the vote’ but a PML-N [with a mentality] of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI). [Nawaz] dreams of becoming Amirul Momineen.”

The Charter of Democracy (CoD) was inked by former prime ministers Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz in 2006 in London. One of the key points of the CoD was a joint struggle against the “dictatorship”.

The PPP stalwart, however, hoped that the caretaker government, despite PML-N’s pressure, would not interfere in the upcoming polls. He expressed the hope that the PPP would form the next government after winning the elections.

He said the upcoming elections should be free, fair, and transparent, adding that a level playing field should be given to all the political parties in the run-up to elections to restore the credibility of elections in the country.