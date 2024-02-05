Bilawal says Nawaz pressurising administration to influence election results

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif of pressurising the administration to influence the election results.
The PPP chairman has been repeatedly accusing Nawaz of attempting to return to power for the fourth time through the backdoor. Last month, the former foreign minister said that Nawaz was "relying on something other than people" to become the prime minister.
Ending his four-year self-imposed exile in London in October last year, Nawaz returned to Pakistan to take a fourth shot at power.
During an interview, the PPP chairman said the caretaker government and the administration were also “biased” in favour of Nawaz.
Responding to a question, Bilawal said: “PPP's alliance with PML-N is difficult.”
“This PML-N is no longer the party who had signed the charter of democracy. It is not the party whose slogan was ‘respect the vote’ but a PML-N [with a mentality] of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI). [Nawaz] dreams of becoming Amirul Momineen.”
The Charter of Democracy (CoD) was inked by former prime ministers Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz in 2006 in London. One of the key points of the CoD was a joint struggle against the “dictatorship”.
The PPP stalwart, however, hoped that the caretaker government, despite PML-N’s pressure, would not interfere in the upcoming polls. He expressed the hope that the PPP would form the next government after winning the elections.
He said the upcoming elections should be free, fair, and transparent, adding that a level playing field should be given to all the political parties in the run-up to elections to restore the credibility of elections in the country.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
