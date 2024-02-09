Search

realme C67 latest price, specifications

Web Desk
09:18 PM | 9 Feb, 2024
realme C67 latest price, specifications

 LAHORE - In an exciting development for realme fans across Pakistan, the smartphone manufacturer has announced a significant price reduction for the recently launched realme C67.

Fans can now visit their nearest store to purchase the smartphone for a groundbreaking PKR 47,999/-.

 This marks a pivotal moment for tech enthusiasts as the new price point makes high-end smartphone features widely accessible, enabling more consumers to join the realme family. The smartphone, aptly called the midrange quality groundbreaker, blends power, style, and innovation in a budget-friendly package, challenging the norms of what an affordable smartphone can offer. 

 Certified by TUV Rheinland, the realme C67 guarantees excellence and reliability. Its 108MP Ultra Clear Camera brings high-definition photography within reach of more users, breaking down the barriers to premium camera technology. Powered by the Snapdragon 685 chipset, the smartphone delivers unmatched performance and efficiency, making high-speed processing and gaming available to a broader audience.

 With 8GB+8GB Dynamic RAM and 128GB of storage, the Realme C67 ensures seamless multitasking and ample storage without the high price tag. Its 33W SuperVOOC Charging technology offers fast charging speeds, significantly reducing downtime. Its sleek design and 6.72” 90Hz display also provide an uncommon premium user experience in this price segment.

 The new price point of the realme C67 not only makes premium features more accessible but also reinforces realme's commitment to delivering innovative technology to all. It's a testament to realme's mission to offer quality and innovation in a cost-effective package, making the C67 a standout choice for those seeking value without compromise.

 Hurry to the nearest store to take advantage of this incredible offer and join the realme family today. Stay ahead of the curve with a smartphone that promises to be your reliable partner in the tech-driven world!

