TikTok goes offline in US, vanishes from Apple, Google app stores

WASHINGTON – Short video streaming platform TikTok has stopped working for American users and the app has been removed from Apple and Google app stores in the country ahead of the deadline.

The app used by around 1 billion people worldwide goes dark in wake of recent legislation in April by US Congress, which mandated that TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, either sell the platform to a non-Chinese entity or face of this shutdown.

The app has been removed from United States over so called security concerns as law targets the popular app used by over 170 million Americans, requiring it to sever ties with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Amid the ban, there is a ban as President-elect Donald Trump signaled potential 3-month reprieve for famous platform after he assumes office next week. He indicated that he would likely announce this extension, allowing TikTok to continue operating while the incoming administration works on a solution.

The company also vowed to work with Trump’s administration on resolving the ban as several other apps like Capcut and Lemon8 were also removed from US app stores.

The ongoing battle over TikTok underscores rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, with app at the center of a broader debate over digital sovereignty and national security.