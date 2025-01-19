Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Woman ‘raped’ by two men on pretext of job offer in Rawalpindi’s New Town

Woman Raped By Two Men On Pretext Of Job Offer In Rawalpindis New Town

RAWALPINDI – A disturbing incident of rape has been reported in Rawalpindi, where a woman was tricked and sexually assaulted by two men in the city’s New Town area.

According to FIR registered by the victim, she was lured to a place in Naseem Plaza on Double Road by one of her ex-colleagues, who claimed to offer her employment opportunities. When she arrived at the location, two men ambushed her at gunpoint.

The victim, a mother of three who is currently separated from her husband and living with her parents, was subjected to a brutal sexual assault. The perpetrators even filmed the incident on their mobile phones, leaving the woman traumatized. A case has been filed under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against the perpetrators, and further investigations are underway.

This incident highlights the alarming rate of violence against women in Pakistan and need for immediate action to ensure their safety and protection. The police have assured that they are working tirelessly to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

