Pakistan reports first case of HMPV Virus; Check Symptoms and Prevention

KARACHI – Pakistan has reported first case of respiratory virus that first appeared in China and since spread to parts of the world, causing flu-like symptoms, a reports shared by 24 News HD said Sunday.

It mentioned that that data submitted to National Assembly for December and January reveals that South Asian nation reported several COVID-19 and swine flu cases other than the new virus.

Parts of Pakistan, especially Karachi, witnessed surge in flu and chest infections while nearly one third of patients suffering from flu symptoms have tested positive for Corona Virus.

Officials called for PCR testing to accurately identify COVID, urging masses to wear masks and practice social distancing in an effort to curb the spread of these viruses. Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and efforts are underway to contain the rising number of cases.

HMPV Symptoms

  • Cough
  • Moderate Fever/Chills
  • Runny or stuffy nose
  • Headache/Pain in other body parts
  • Fatique
  • Pneumonia

HMPV cases have surged in China, raising concerns about a potential pandemic, like Covid, which changed the world forever.

For the unversed, HMPV is not a new virus and is part of seasonal respiratory infections. It was first detected in 2001, and is known for affecting young children and those with weakened immune systems. There is no nooed to panic as there are no major signs of a global crisis, per expeers.

Precautions such as mask-wearing and good hygiene are recommended to prevent transmission.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-Jan-2025/flu-season-intensifies-in-pakistan-with-over-140-swine-flu-cases-confirmed
Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

