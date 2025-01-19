New Policy requires all vehicles in Punjab to be registered within the province

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab tightened noose around those driving vehicles registered with other provinces like Sindh or Islamabad to save money on taxes or for other purposes.

The provincial administration rolled out a new vehicle registration policy to cut tax evasion and improving security across the region. The policy banned registering vehicles in other provinces or the capital city of Islamabad.

The new measures stemmed from efforts to cut revenue losses and it also created security issues for police and other departments. As per the new policy, all vehicles owned by Punjab residents must be registered within province, and those found registering their vehicles outside the region will face penalties and other action.

NADRA, EXCISE, and other departments will together to enable better tracking of vehicle registrations. To enforce compliance, vehicles registered outside the province will be impounded during routine checks.

A formal summary of the law’s enactment will be submitted to the provincial government for final approval, after which the new policy will be implemented. The government hopes the changes will improve tax compliance and strengthen the vehicle registration system in the province.