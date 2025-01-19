Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Foreign Office shares List of Pakistani survivors from Morocco Boat Tragedy

ISLAMABAD – Over three dozen Pakistanis were dead after boat capsized off the Atlantic coast of West Africa near Morocco,  and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that 21 Pakistani nationals survived the recent boat capsizing incident.

A spokesperson from the Foreign Office shared the names and passport numbers of the survivors, which include Mudassar Hussain, Waseem Khalid, Mohammad Khaliq, Abdul Ghaffar, Gul Shamir, Tanveer Ahmed, Abbas Kazmi, Ghulam Mustafa, Badr Mohiuddin, and Imran Iqbal, among others.

Name DOB Passport Number
Muddassir Hussain 5/3/1993 ZV6891933
Waseem Khalid 15/8/1988 WQ4110695
Muhammad Khaliq 18/1/1980 HF4102415
Abdul Ghaffar 12/12/2000 CE4184192
Gul Shameer 14/9/2003 UR5152771
Tanveer Ahmed 30/10/1992 WE1164473
Syed Muhammad Abbas Kazmi 24/5/1998 CR4851572
Ghulam Mustafa 26/6/2004 FE0879541
Syed Badar Mohy ud din 25/4/1989 AG0190032
Imran Iqbal 20/2/1990 GF1331762
Shoaib Zafar 30/6/1989 BP5521285
Ali Hassan 15/6/2001 MT6807502
Syed Mehtab Ul Hassan 29/1/2005 UE6808951
Uzair Basharat 27/2/1997 DP3844452
Mohammad Asif 3/6/1975 DC1881482
Mujahid Ali 11/2/1993 VM1809453
Amir Ali 16/7/2003 ZK1824881
Mohammad Umar Farooqie 16/4/2004 KC8964851
Bilawal Iqbal 1/12/1998 XE1333591
Arsalan 5/10/2002 JX1914831
Irfan Ahmad 13/4/1984 KJ1150853

Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in Morocco mobilized to provide aid to the survivors. as embassy supplied essential provisions such as food, water, medicine, and clothing.

MoFA assured that efforts are underway to facilitate their return to Pakistan, underscoring the government’s commitment to supporting its citizens abroad during such crises.

Pakistani Team heads to Morocco today to probe Migrant Boat Tragedy

