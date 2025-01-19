Foreign Office shares List of Pakistani survivors from Morocco Boat Tragedy

ISLAMABAD – Over three dozen Pakistanis were dead after boat capsized off the Atlantic coast of West Africa near Morocco, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that 21 Pakistani nationals survived the recent boat capsizing incident.

A spokesperson from the Foreign Office shared the names and passport numbers of the survivors, which include Mudassar Hussain, Waseem Khalid, Mohammad Khaliq, Abdul Ghaffar, Gul Shamir, Tanveer Ahmed, Abbas Kazmi, Ghulam Mustafa, Badr Mohiuddin, and Imran Iqbal, among others.

Name DOB Passport Number Muddassir Hussain 5/3/1993 ZV6891933 Waseem Khalid 15/8/1988 WQ4110695 Muhammad Khaliq 18/1/1980 HF4102415 Abdul Ghaffar 12/12/2000 CE4184192 Gul Shameer 14/9/2003 UR5152771 Tanveer Ahmed 30/10/1992 WE1164473 Syed Muhammad Abbas Kazmi 24/5/1998 CR4851572 Ghulam Mustafa 26/6/2004 FE0879541 Syed Badar Mohy ud din 25/4/1989 AG0190032 Imran Iqbal 20/2/1990 GF1331762 Shoaib Zafar 30/6/1989 BP5521285 Ali Hassan 15/6/2001 MT6807502 Syed Mehtab Ul Hassan 29/1/2005 UE6808951 Uzair Basharat 27/2/1997 DP3844452 Mohammad Asif 3/6/1975 DC1881482 Mujahid Ali 11/2/1993 VM1809453 Amir Ali 16/7/2003 ZK1824881 Mohammad Umar Farooqie 16/4/2004 KC8964851 Bilawal Iqbal 1/12/1998 XE1333591 Arsalan 5/10/2002 JX1914831 Irfan Ahmad 13/4/1984 KJ1150853

Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in Morocco mobilized to provide aid to the survivors. as embassy supplied essential provisions such as food, water, medicine, and clothing.

MoFA assured that efforts are underway to facilitate their return to Pakistan, underscoring the government’s commitment to supporting its citizens abroad during such crises.