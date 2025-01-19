Foreign Office shares List of Pakistani survivors from Morocco Boat Tragedy

ISLAMABAD – Over three dozen Pakistanis were dead after boat capsized off the Atlantic coast of West Africa near Morocco, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that 21 Pakistani nationals survived the recent boat capsizing incident.
A spokesperson from the Foreign Office shared the names and passport numbers of the survivors, which include Mudassar Hussain, Waseem Khalid, Mohammad Khaliq, Abdul Ghaffar, Gul Shamir, Tanveer Ahmed, Abbas Kazmi, Ghulam Mustafa, Badr Mohiuddin, and Imran Iqbal, among others.
|Name
|DOB
|Passport Number
|Muddassir Hussain
|5/3/1993
|ZV6891933
|Waseem Khalid
|15/8/1988
|WQ4110695
|Muhammad Khaliq
|18/1/1980
|HF4102415
|Abdul Ghaffar
|12/12/2000
|CE4184192
|Gul Shameer
|14/9/2003
|UR5152771
|Tanveer Ahmed
|30/10/1992
|WE1164473
|Syed Muhammad Abbas Kazmi
|24/5/1998
|CR4851572
|Ghulam Mustafa
|26/6/2004
|FE0879541
|Syed Badar Mohy ud din
|25/4/1989
|AG0190032
|Imran Iqbal
|20/2/1990
|GF1331762
|Shoaib Zafar
|30/6/1989
|BP5521285
|Ali Hassan
|15/6/2001
|MT6807502
|Syed Mehtab Ul Hassan
|29/1/2005
|UE6808951
|Uzair Basharat
|27/2/1997
|DP3844452
|Mohammad Asif
|3/6/1975
|DC1881482
|Mujahid Ali
|11/2/1993
|VM1809453
|Amir Ali
|16/7/2003
|ZK1824881
|Mohammad Umar Farooqie
|16/4/2004
|KC8964851
|Bilawal Iqbal
|1/12/1998
|XE1333591
|Arsalan
|5/10/2002
|JX1914831
|Irfan Ahmad
|13/4/1984
|KJ1150853
Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in Morocco mobilized to provide aid to the survivors. as embassy supplied essential provisions such as food, water, medicine, and clothing.
MoFA assured that efforts are underway to facilitate their return to Pakistan, underscoring the government’s commitment to supporting its citizens abroad during such crises.
