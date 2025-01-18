High-Ranking Pakistani Team heads to Morocco to probe Migrant Boat Tragedy

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan is sending delegation to Morocco to investigate Migrant Boat Tragedy and Loss of Life.

Days after the tragic incident, a high-level team comprising senior officials are set to leave for North African nation today to investigate the tragic migrant boat incident that claimed the lives of scores of Pakistanis.

At least 44 Pakistanis trying to reach Europe via ill-fated vessel drowned from alleged abuse at sea, with 10 bodies recovered so far. At least 19 survivors have been reported. The bodies and survivors are currently located in Dakhla, a small Moroccan town on the coast, per reports.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has authorized the deployment of a government delegation to Morocco, which will include senior officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Intelligence Bureau. The team will visit Rabat, Morocco’s capital, as well as Dakhla to assess the situation, gather information, and compile a detailed report for submission to the Prime Minister.

FIA also lodged three cases against human traffickers involved in the illegal smuggling of the migrants. The cases were filed against suspects from Gujrat and Sialkot districts in Punjab, with the FIA’s crime branches in Gujranwala and Gujrat handling the investigation. The victims predominantly come from Sialkot and Mandi Bahauddin districts.

According to one First Information Report (FIR), Shabnam Arfan from Daska Tehsil in Sialkot alleges that her husband and brother were recruited by a local agent, Asghar Sindhi, and his accomplice, Rana Usama, for a promised job opportunity in Europe. The agent charged them Rs 4 million each, but instead of sending them to Spain as promised, they were routed through Ethiopia, Senegal, and Mauritania, eventually boarding the ill-fated ship. Shabnam received a WhatsApp call on January 6, claiming that her husband and brother had reached Spain, but after requesting a confirmation call, she lost contact with the agents.

Sources from the victims’ families report that of the 28 individuals from four villages in Gujrat, only two have survived. Survivors, including one named Uzair Butt, have recounted the severe abuse they endured at the hands of the traffickers, who allegedly demanded more money and killed four to five people daily, throwing their bodies into the sea.

FIA also held a woman accused of receiving money from the victims on behalf of her son, and other family members of the traffickers have reportedly fled following raids by the FIA. Authorities continue to search for additional suspects involved in the crime.