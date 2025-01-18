Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Cancer risk forces ban on THIS common Food Dye used in Candies and Cakes

Cancer Risk Forces Ban On This Common Food Dye Used In Candies And Cakes

WASHINGTON – Famous synthetic dye mostly used in Candies and Cakes faced ban by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to cancer fears after the latest shocking revelations.

US food authorities issued a warning on use of ‘Red No. 3’, a commonly used food dye in candies, cakes, and some oral medications, as a new study shows the risk of cancer.

The dye was long ago banned in cosmetics and other products due to similar health concerns amid calls for the removal of the dye from food items due to studies showing its potential risks to human beings.

Despite the ban, authorities maintained that studies conducted on several other animals have not shown similar cancer risks and that available evidence does not support claims that the dye poses a threat to human health when used in food and medications.

The company offering these dyes has a deadline of January 15, 2027, to redevelop their products, while those producing oral drugs containing the dye have until January 18, 2028, to comply with the ban.

Several lawmakers and consumer advocacy groups in US were behind the move as FDA officials were grilled about the ongoing use of artificial food dyes. The ban is also seen as a step forward in the wider movement to reduce harmful chemicals in food, with top figures pushing for such measures.

Reports of Maryam Nawaz’s cancer diagnosis intensify amid Geneva visit

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s Open Market – 18 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.5 280.2
EUR Euro 288 290.75
GBP UK Pound Sterling 342 345.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
AUD Australian Dollar 174.25 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.1 747.1
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.6 197
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 37.97 38.37
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
INR Indian Rupee 3.13 3.22
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.29 61.89
NZD New Zealand $ 154.23 156.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.25 24.55
OMR Omani Riyal 723.4 731.9
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.9 76.6
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.5 206.5
SEK Swedish Krona 24.64 24.94
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 7.86 8.01
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search