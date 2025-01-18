Cancer risk forces ban on THIS common Food Dye used in Candies and Cakes

WASHINGTON – Famous synthetic dye mostly used in Candies and Cakes faced ban by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to cancer fears after the latest shocking revelations.

US food authorities issued a warning on use of ‘Red No. 3’, a commonly used food dye in candies, cakes, and some oral medications, as a new study shows the risk of cancer.

The dye was long ago banned in cosmetics and other products due to similar health concerns amid calls for the removal of the dye from food items due to studies showing its potential risks to human beings.

Despite the ban, authorities maintained that studies conducted on several other animals have not shown similar cancer risks and that available evidence does not support claims that the dye poses a threat to human health when used in food and medications.

The company offering these dyes has a deadline of January 15, 2027, to redevelop their products, while those producing oral drugs containing the dye have until January 18, 2028, to comply with the ban.

Several lawmakers and consumer advocacy groups in US were behind the move as FDA officials were grilled about the ongoing use of artificial food dyes. The ban is also seen as a step forward in the wider movement to reduce harmful chemicals in food, with top figures pushing for such measures.